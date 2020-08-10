Creepy AF: HBO Releases Skin-Crawl-y Trailer For ‘The Third Day’ Starring Naomie Harris, Jude Law & More [Video]

The fall is fast approaching and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there are still new shows set to hit our TV screens. The limited series is set to launch Monday, September 14th. The show would have aired this past May, but was pushed back due to the Pandemic’s sudden shutdown of the film industry.

HBO has released a trailer for limited series called The Third Day that stars Naomie Harris, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine. The first part of the story is told over three episodes and follows Sam (Jude Law) as he navigates a strange island off the British coast. The people who live there are VERY intent on preserving their…traditions. Traditions that appear to be terrifyingly violent. The first episode “Summer” is about a torment Sam and his inexplicable attraction to the island after an unexplained loss.

The final three episodes focus on Helen (Naomie Harris) as she seeks answers on the island and gets a bit more than she can chew.

We’re still not exactly sure what the hell is going on but we were as engrossed as we were scared to death watching this trailer. Noamie Harris seems to be continuing down the lane of taking on action thriller filled roles, as just last year, she starred in the suspenseful film , Black And Blue where she played a rookie cop who gets pinned with murdering a drug dealer.

We cant’t wait to see what she has in store for The Third Day. If this is something that might interest you, we highly suggest you press play below and have a look-see for yourself.