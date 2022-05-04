Bossip Video

Moses Ingram. Remember the name.

In honor of May the 4th, we’re celebrating ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram who’s sure to steal the show as the first lightsaber-wielding Black woman we’ve ever seen in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

“I’m really excited for what she’s doing to be seen because she contributes to the legacy of the Star Wars villain in a really interesting way in this story,” said series writer Joby Harold in an interview with EW. “She brings her own energy to that world of silhouette villains. And I think that she’s a worthy adversary, and the audience isn’t going to be expecting what she brings either.”

Sithy to the core, the incredibly talented actress (you may recognize from “Queen’s Gambit“) goes full villain as a Force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva who’s hunting Obi-Wan in the trailer you can enjoy below:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ stars Ewan McGregor (reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master) and marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The long-awaited limited series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27th and will stream weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.