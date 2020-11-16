Have you watched it??

By now, you’ve probably heard about Netflix’s limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” that’s been trending for weeks.

If not, it’s reigned at #1 on the streaming giant since its premiere on October 23rd and tells the story of young chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she struggles against her circumstances and her own addictions.

Set in the late 1950s, the show explores important elements of the period like sexism and untreated mental illness through the lens of one woman’s chess career.

Oh yes, it’s good. Really, really good. So good, that social media has been ablaze with “Queen’s Gambit” hype (and stannery) for almost a month in a year stuffed with essential Netflix content.

I had never played chess prior to taking part in this, and I feel so grateful that I’ve been given this peek inside of this magical secretive world that I knew nothing about, said Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Beth the chess prodigy. I had an incredible chess sensei called Bruce Pandolfini who’s amazing and so supportive and so sweet. It sounds strange, but I felt a great deal of responsibility to the chess community to tell the story correctly, and to really be able to embody that character. The emails that I have received from Bruce after he saw the show, I mean, I wanted to print them and have them on my wall. They’re some of the most special things. He’s very proud of the show, and that makes me very proud.

