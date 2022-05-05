Bossip Video

Do you wanna dress like Jayda? Well, you don’t have to Wayda minute— because her PrettyLittleThing collection is here.

The influencer/entrepreneur has collaborated with PrettyLittleThing for a collection featuring bold colorways, fun designs and trendy cutouts that the brand boasts are “perfect for rocking this Spring/Summer 2022.”

The model, mother, and author’s collaboration offers outfits that are ready for top Insta-worthy moments.

“Get noticed this season and serve up some serious body with curve-clinging silhouettes in a high-definition colour palette that’ll make ’em look twice,” writes PLT about the Jayda Wayda collection. “Do it in one with the co-ordinated sets you an throw on and go, level up in lashings of leather in bold brights and bring the noise in this season’s must-have psychedelic prints. Consider this drop your update on the petite pieces you should be wearing right now. These ‘fits are for the small but mighty”

Here are some of what PrettyLittleThing is calling the “hottest picks” from the Jayda Wayda collection.

1. Orange Faux Leather Trousers – $24

2. Petite Khaki Crop Pu Button Blazer – $14.50

3. Petite Pink Diamante Split Skirt – $22

4. Black Mesh Lace Up Detail High Neck Sleeveless Crop Top – $23

Will YOU be buying pieces from Jayda Wayda’s PrettyLittleThing collection?

PrettyLittleThing is a UK-based fashion retailer, aimed at 16-35-year-old women. The company operates in the UK, Ireland, Australia, US, France, Middle East and North Africa. The brand’s main headquarters are in Manchester, with offices in London, Paris and Los Angeles.