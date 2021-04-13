Bossip Video

A global fashion brand has released its second collection with a phalanges-flexing feline femcee.

Doja Cat, 25, and PrettyLittleThing have announced a new collection that showcases Doja’s “eclectic and unique style” whilst also staying on trend with skin sizzling bodycon, cut-out and wrap-style dresses.

Doja’s collection also has floral ruched bikinis, cross-over crops, and two pieces that PLT believes will spice up your summer wardrobe and ranges from $12 – $95 in sizes 4 – 26.

In ads for the collection, Doja’s posing in the desert and flaunting her pretty little baaawdy in a series of scintillating crotch shots.

Via a press release, PrettyLittleThing said the Doja Cat collection includes a “range of color pops, loud prints, and ever-needed neutrals” in the form of “ruched hems and figure-hugging silhouettes in mesh, slinky, and fishnet textures.”

Doja Cat echoed that and told The Daily Mail that the collection, her second with the fast-fashion brand, is meant to be “wearable.”

“This is the beginning of something really special for me and I hope everyone enjoys this creation as much as I do! A beautiful pop of colour for summer and wearable pieces for all year round. ‘It’s very, very colourful, we wanted something that felt summery and kind of sophisticated and wearable. I feel like the norm is very tight fitted clothing and we still have that but there’s more like shapes in the collection.

She also likened her “yummy” PLT collab that comes after Ashanti, Lil Kim’s, and Teyana Taylor’s, to her track “Juicy.”

“I feel like its just very juicy it has like flavour and colour and I wanted that. I wanted the colours to feel like you know chartreuse and peach and coral, you know what I mean? Just yummy colours. I love that. Juicy!'”

Are YOU feeling Doja Cat’s “juicy” and “wearable” PrettyLittleThing collection???

Now, we’re not quite sure where we’re supposed to “wear” that thin string of a top pictured above, but the rest of Ms. Cat’s collections seems summer 2021 ready.

Do YOU agree???