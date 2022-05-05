“The first thing she said is, ‘First, I’m sorry. By the time you get this, I won’t be alive anymore, and it makes me even more sad to write this because I know it will hurt you the most.’ I think, at that point, I near blacked out ’cause by the time I read the text, an hour had passed,” April revealed.

“Her message went on to say ‘I love you, Mom, and you are my best friend and the person I’ve lived for for years. I wish I could stay with you, but I cannot bear the crushing weight of persistent sadness, hopelessness, and loneliness any longer. I’ve never told you these feelings because I’ve never wanted you to worry and because I hoped they would eventually change, but I know they never will. They follow me through every accomplishment, success, family gathering, friendly dinner. I cry almost every day now like I’m in mourning.”

“I’ve wished for death for years, and I know you would want to know and want to help, but I haven’t wanted to share this weight with anyone,” the message continued. “Regardless of that, thank you sincerely for being there for me in some of my loneliest moments without me even telling you I needed you. You have kept me alive and ready to face another day because you answer every phone call, and you are there for me at the drop of a hat. You listen to me and care when I tell you what goes on in my life, and you’ve always made me feel like you love me. I love you more than any person I’ve ever known. You’ve done nothing wrong. You’ve done everything right. I no longer feel like I have any purpose in life. I don’t know if I ever really did.’”