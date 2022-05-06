Bossip Video

A new Real Housewives spin-off series is coming to Peacock and it looks like fans are in for a drama-filled season based on the trailer.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club stars will reunite all of the ex housewives who are no longer with the buzzing franchise, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, who left the show in 2017 after six seasons.

The socialites will be joined by Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who both starred on the Real Housewives of Orange County along with Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville will also tag along for the massive girls’ trip.

This season, the ladies are heading out to Medly’s lavish estate at the Blue Stone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts for another jam-packed vacation filled with alcoholic debauchery, rowdy fun, and a few explosive altercations.

“Blue Stone Manor is a very special place,” Medley says at the beginning of the trailer. “If you enter those doors, something happens.”

The promo then goes into a quick montage of all the crazy fun and drama in store for Season 2 and there’s a lot. From an obstacle course and a lavish speakeasy dinner to a naked dance party and a naughty sleepover, the housewives are doing it up big and it looks like the tension will be even hotter this season. In one scene, Judge calls someone a “f****** b*tch” as she storms away from a heated argument. In another, Armstrong is seen shouting “Don’t be a liar!” to Glanville. Why? Guess we’ll find out in due time.

Gunvalson also appears to have a few issues brewing with some of the cast.

“Birds of a feather flock together. I am not flocking with that bird,” she says about Medley in the promo. As for Marcille, it doesn’t look like she wants any part in the drama this season.

“I am social distancing from the bulls—” the model jokes in another clip.

According to her show bio, Phaedra will act as somewhat of a mediator this season when tensions between the ladies flair, according to PEOPLE.

“With a successful law practice, a career as a mortician, and two young boys at home, Phaedra Parks is ready for a break from her everyday life. When conversations get heated and the group reaches a breaking point, Phaedra uses her calm demeanor and spirituality to try to knit the group back together. Will she succeed?” it reads.

On Instagram, the 48-year-old lawyer dropped a few hints about her mature role in the forthcoming series.

“A masterpiece that has mastered peace,” she captioned a photo of promo for the show.

Exciting!

The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club will drop on June 23 on Peacock and new episodes will air every Thursday.

Will you be watching?