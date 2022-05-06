‘Marry Me Now’ Finale Exclusive: Before Debbie Pops The Question Her Nigerian Dad Must Approve

It’s been a fun inaugural season but the finale is almost here for new OWN reality show ‘Marry Me Now.’

Happy Friday y’all! Can you believe it? The first season of ‘Marry Me Now’ has nearly reached the finish line and we have an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. For the folks who haven’t been keeping up, ‘Marry Me Now’ follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be concludes by ultimately shocking her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after. If you haven’t watched yet, you can definitely binge on-demand or the Discovery + app.

This week on the season finale we meet Debbie who is ready to propose to Marc after only 11 months together. But before Debbie pops the question, she must get the blessing of her Nigerian father! Whew, that’s gonna be interesting riiight?!

Check out a clip below of Debbie revealing her plan to propose:

Play

Pops was like, ‘You for real or you playing?!’

We’ve got a bonus clip for you as well where one of Debbie’s friends voices specific concerns about the proposal:

Play

Dang Victoria is kind of a party pooper isn’t she?! Or is she just a good friend keeping it 100? We actually think she made some great points and hope Marc doesn’t hurt Debbie either!

‘Marry Me Now’ Episode: Debbie & Marc airs Saturday May 7 at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?