‘Marry Me Now’ Exclusive: Ja’Kya Worries ‘Terence Could Say No’

Have you been watching ‘Marry Me Now‘ on OWN?

The series is currently halfway through its 8-episode, and inspiring a lot of chatter about traditional roles and norms in relationships, and how that is disrupted with some women now choosing to pop the question to their partner. ‘Marry Me Now’ follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, relationship expert Rebecca Lynn Pope guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be concludes by ultimately shocking her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after.

If it sounds like a big risk to you — we’re right there with you!

On this week’s episode of ‘Marry Me Now,’ we meet Ja’Kya and Terence, who have known each other since childhood, and they’ve been dating for three years. Ja’Kya, who is an independent boss babe, is ready to put her trust in a partner and make a lifetime commitment to Terence. Will Terence say yes even though his father won’t be able to attend?

Watch the episode overview below

Play

Hit the flip to go in-depth to see how Ja’Kya arranges for Terence to meet her at the wedding site