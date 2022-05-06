Bossip Video

Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock Perform Standup About Attacks

Insurance companies are probably doing the Birdman handrub while looking at the list of comedians they have policies on. These days, being a standup comedian has become increasingly dangerous as we have now seen two famous jokesters become victims of audience attacks. Most recently, Dave Chappelle was accosted by a man who possessed a potentially deadly weapon at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week.

After Chappelle’s famous friends administered a well-deserved beat down, the jokes commenced once again. But the post-fade encore wasn’t the end of the comedic commentary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle and Chris Rock appeared on stage together for a tandem secret show at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles where they pulled no punches. No pun intended.

Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Yasiin Bey, Jeff Ross, and many others packed the small 70-seat room to hear the two legends crack wise about the trauma that they’ve recently endured. THR recounts that about ten minutes into Chappelle’s set, Rock came out on stage to an excited cheer from the crowd.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

To which Rock, quickly and sharply replied:

Rock laughed and responded, “I got smacked by the softest n—a that ever rapped.”

The report noted that the non-celebrity audience paid $160 for the “secret show” where neither comedian was revealed. Ultimately, they got to witness what sounds like a historic night with TWO comedy icons.

Must be nice.