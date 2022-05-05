Bossip Video

Dave Chappelle is breaking his silence.

On Tuesday night, Chappelle’s show at the Hollywood Bowl was set to be a highlight of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, but ended up being upstaged by a random attack. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee hopped on stage and tackled Dave right before he introduced his last music acts, disrupting the show and leading to him getting the BRAKES beat off him before being arrested.

LAPD revealed Lee had a replica gun that doubles as a knife in his possession when he was arrested. Dave Chappelle and Netflix are finally addressing the incident in separate statements made to CNN.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” Carla Sims, Chappelle’s representative, said in a statement to CNN. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

“We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

Lee seems to have some fixation with Chappelle, because in 2020, he released a song about the comedian called, “Dave Chappell” (minus the e).

His Instagram account for his music has over 40k followers, so it seems he has a following of some sort, but his attack on Dave surely isn’t helping his brand or his health.