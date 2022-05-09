Bossip Video

Yung Joc posted $1300 bail after being arrested for child endangerment in Gwinnett County, Georgia and he later revealed that a child support issue with one of his baby’s mothers spurned the arrest.

Radio personality, entrepreneur, and rap artist Yung Joc was arrested last week in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and booked for child abandonment.

TMZ reports that the whole situation started with Joc being pulled over, where it was discovered he was driving on a suspended license due to an outstanding warrant, which later was listed as “abandonment of a dependent child.”

Joc whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson was listed on jail records as apprehended around 3 A.M. Thursday, however, he only stayed in custody until around 5 A.M, reports TMZ. Still, outside of the time of the arrest, the charges, where it happened, and when he was released from the jail, the rest of the details have been pretty hush.

This charge actually stemmed from failure to pay child support as confirmed by Joc himself.

Yung Joc Explains Child Abandonment Arrest

The Streetz 94.5 radio host explained the situation on-air Monday and said that one of his children’s mothers was upset that he wanted to reduce his child support payments to her to pay for his forthcoming wedding.

“In my case, I’ve been paying so much [child support] money up ahead to stay ahead because I didn’t want no smoke,” said Joc during the Streetz Morning Takeover. “I gotta take my time and put my finances toward my wedding but I had put so many expenses towards that child,” added Joc while noting that he wanted to meet with lawyers to renogotiate the payments. “The mother got mad and said, ‘No, you’re supposed to be paying me this!'” added Joc while noting that he was paying the woman, who he would not name, a “salary” of $5,000 a month.

Joc added that the warrant has apparently been out since Christmas because he wanted to reduce the payment from $5,000 a month to $1,500. He confirmed that he was unaware of the warrant and never missed a payment to the baby’s mother in question.

“You know my character, man,” said Joc on-air while noting that the negotations are still ongoing. “But it is embarrassing.”

Joc has 8 children, but it’s unclear which child was involved in the arrest.

Last year, Joc and his son Amoni Robinson caused quite a stir when they had a heated argument during the filming of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta and Joc threw a chair in a fit of rage. He also attempted to swing on him but was stopped by security.