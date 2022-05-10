Bossip Video

Young Thug and Gunna were named along with 28 other defendants charged in a 56 count indictment in Fulton County. The indictment also alleges two YSL associates sought permission on a second attempt to kill YFN Lucci directly from Young Thug.

It’s important to remember that under the Georgia Gang Act and RICO Act, any association of three or more people is considered a gang. Thanks to those acts, any person affiliated can get time–even if they didn’t have anything to do with the charges at hand.

A few things significantly stand out from the charges. First, is the allegations that Young Thug rented a car from Hertz that authorities claim was used to murder Donovan Thomas in 2015. That date helps give a better understanding of how long they have been building a case against the rapper and YSL.

The other allegation is that two men associated with YSL were working to get permission from Young Thug to make a second attempt to murder YFN Lucci while he is in jail for his own indictment.

Gunna’s role in this is–from the looks of it–just being in a video at the wrong time. While Young Thug was arrested, Gunna reportedly hasn’t been taken into custody. Several other well-known YSL rappers were also arrested including Slimelife Shawty, Yak Gotti, and Unfoonk.

Young Thug’s lawyer have spoken out on his arrest and say the rapper is innocent and will fight all of the charges to clear his name.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

You can watch the news coverage featuring Thug’s lawyer below.