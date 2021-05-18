Bossip Video

YFN Lucci has turned himself in to Atlanta police for the second time this year after being indicted in a 75-page, 105-count gang-related racketeering case in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci might be having the worst 2021 of anyone in the entertainment business. He kicked off the year with a new mixtape in the streets, a new Maybach truck to celebrate, and everything seemed to be set up for an amazing 2021. Unfortunately, shortly after, he was on your local news with police asking for his whereabouts.

Police revealed Lucci had a warrant out for his arrest in relation to a murder case that left a man in the middle of the road where he took his last breath after being tossed out of a vehicle Lucci was allegedly in. Shortly after the announcement police were looking for him, they released the 911 call from strangers who found the man in the middle of the road. Lucci eventually turned himself in with famed lawyer Drew Findling representing him, leaving him to not say a word during his first court appearance.

Later, Lucci was released to home confinement, but even then, prosecutors say he didn’t leave jail and go straight home, claiming that they had proof he stopped by a strip club. Prosecutors also believe he tampered with his ankle monitor while also failing a court drug test but somehow, his bail wasn’t revoked.

Now, we have a better idea why authorities weren’t sweating Lucci’s bond behavior as he was recently named in a 75-page racketeering case stacked with 101 charges.





The case is a gang-related RICO charge, which is rarely heard of in Atlanta. Lucci was one of 12 men named in the case, which spans an entire decade of blood gang activity.

Atlanta’s 11 Live News revealed a music video for Lucci’s track “Shine On” as of interest to police in relation to the gang-related case. Police also believe that all 12 men are connected to the 13th Ave. Bloodhounds gang out of Miami. Lucci’s name reportedly doesn’t become involved in the case until February of 2020.

For now, there are very few details but with cases like these, the feds have their ducks in a row and will reveal everything in due time. Hopefully, Lucci can prove his innocence, because RICO cases have the harshest sentences no matter how small the participation.