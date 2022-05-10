Bossip Video

DaniLeigh is opening up about the state of her relationship with DaBaby.

During a new interview with iHeartRadio’s Angie Martinez that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE, DaniLeigh opened up about her journey through motherhood, her relationship with the rapper, and the release of her new single, “Dead to Me.”

As she reflected on the Instagram Live brawl she had with her ex-boyfriend DaBaby — with whom she shares her 8-month-old daughter, Velour — she describes the incident as a “very bad time” in her life.

“It was very triggering, very sad,” the singer said about the public fight. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.”

She went on to say, “But she’ll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in.”

As for how she will explain the video to her daughter in the future, DaniLeigh says it "depends on the type of person she grows up to be." "The only responsibility I have is to raise her to be a strong woman," she explained. "She'll feel how she feels, she's her own person." In the since-deleted video, DaBaby and DaniLeigh were shown having a heated argument as the singer nursed their newborn baby girl. At the time, she was charged with two counts of assault, according to TMZ. Further on in the interview, DaniLeigh admits it was "very selfish" to get into that fight, but says that he has not apologized since. "He's like that though," she says about the rapper. DaniLeigh also vehemently denied DaBaby's claim that she was his "side chick" at the time and instead described their relationship as "toxic" and "off and on." "Me and Baby had … been together for about like, three years on and off," says DaniLeigh. "It was toxic. You know, we had our really good times. […] We broke up a lot. There was a lot of on and offs," she added. "During that time, I definitely wasn't his side piece." DaniLeigh Is Moving On Now, she's working through their relationship as co-parents, saying she likes that it's a "challenge on her maturity." "I've learned to love myself so much more," DaniLeigh explained. "Because I feel like I really did love him so much that I was just giving it all to him … I didn't even focus on my career." With that newfound focus on her career, the singer marks her return to music with the release of her new single "Dead to Me," her first release since her 2020 album Movie. Soon, she will be releasing an EP titled My Side, a project that reflects "closure" for the star.

“I feel like the project is closure for me to just move on for my next chapter in life and just focus on having fun and being a mom and living life in a positive light,” she said, wrapping up the interview.

You can see the whole thing for yourself down below: