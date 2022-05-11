DaSaga continues between DaBaby and the mothers of his children, Meme and DaniLeigh.
On Tuesday, May 10, DaniLeigh sat down with Angie Martinez to talk about her life since becoming a mother, opening up about that infamous IG Live feud with the father of her child, DaBaby.
“It was very triggering, very sad,” the singer said about the public fight. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.”
DaniLeigh also denied the rapper’s repeated claims that she was his “side chick” at the time, instead describing their relationship as “toxic” and “off and on.”
“Me and Baby had … been together for about like, three years on and off,” she told Martinez. “It was toxic. You know, we had our really good times. […] We broke up a lot. There was a lot of on and offs,” she added. “During that time, I definitely wasn’t his side piece.”
Following the release of this interview, the mother of DaBaby’s other child, Meme, wasted no time in responding to DaniLeigh’s claims. While she wasn’t mentioned in the conversation, it seems like she’s upset with the singer’s attempt to look for “sympathy” after she took part in what was, admittedly, a very toxic relationship.
“Side chick tried to turn main chick, while throwing rocks and hiding ya hand…” Meme wrote on her Instagram Story last night.
“[And] now looking for sympathy from the world. FOH, my silence done saved a lot of face,” she continued. “Feel how y’all wanna feel but ain’t another person gone holla bout ‘holding Meme accountable.’ I be quiet but y’all still find some way to tear down my character.”
Meme continued, “Ain’t never been bitter or mad [and] funny thing is I was being attacked for a year and some change. but ain’t never look to play victim… I sat my ass back and let everything unfold. Karma just a b***h but we already knew that.”
She went on to conclude her statement by saying that “anytime [she] ever said something to a hoe is cause they came for [her] first,” seemingly saying that she only came after DaniLeigh last year due to her previous comments.
For now, DaniLeigh hasn’t responded to Meme’s IG Stories—but Meme’s being backed up by DaBabyDaddy.
On Tuesday DaBaby responded to DaniLeigh and criticized her decision to drop her new song alongside her sit-down interview with Angie Martinez.
“I feel like y’all kinda showing your hand. I feel like y’all should’ve put that together better,” said the rapper on an InstaStory addressing DaniLeigh and her record label.
He also alleged that he and DaniLeigh were together as recently as February, the same week he attacked her brother at a bowling alley and accused HER of being toxic, not the other way around.
“Before we got on your brother a**, you was just at The London [hotel] with me that whole week getting busy,” he said.
According to the Charlotte rapper, DaniLeigh was “stalking” his baby mama MeMe and that’s the real reason why he kicked her out during that explosive IG live fight.
“That s*** was affecting my relationship with my Princess [his daughter], my big girl,” he said. “I’m grown, I’m an adult. I don’t gotta co-exist with nobody who too toxic for me and who don’t serve me well,” he said. “I owe the world no explanation for that. When I could’ve cleared my name, I took the high road.”
