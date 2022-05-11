Bossip Video

Sister, sister! The Obama girls appear to have had a very long-awaited reunion at LAX recently and the TMZ cameras just happened to be a the right place at the right time to capture it all.

Obama Sisters Show Each Other Love At LAX

Sasha Obama and Malia Obama did a lil’ dance, gave each other hugs, and got down after a flight after presumably not having seen each other in quite some time. You’re always happy to see your loved ones but this seemed to be something more emotional than seeing your sibling for the first time in 3 days. The report says that Malia was seen leaving LAX on May 2 but there is no indication about how long it has been since the sister spent some quality time together.

The paparazzi on the scene tried his damnedest to get Malia to answer a question for him and she was having none of it. When asked, “Which coast do you like living on better?” he was met with crickets. Outside of the regular degular creeps that are roaming around Los Angeles, we’re pretty sure the Secret Service wouldn’t want her disclosing any information that would lead to her primary location.

You’d think that would be obvious but alas…