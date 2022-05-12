Bossip Video

Gunna’s team is firing back after he was named and arrested in a Fulton County indictment targeting YSL.

This week, Georgia’s Fulton County authorities unsealed an indictment naming 28 members of YSL including Young Thug and Gunna. Young Thug was apprehended as the news broke and yesterday, he had 7 more charges dropped in his lap for having weapons and drugs in his house during a raid.

Gunna was not in custody during the time of Young Thug’s arrest, but Gunna turned himself in during the wee hours of Wednesday. Hours later, he made his first court appearance and was denied bond. N

ow, his team is firing back and proclaiming his innocence according to TMZ.

“Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent. The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him,” said his team via a statement.

Jay-Z and Meek Mill have been at the forefront of trying to get lyrics banned in court and while they’ve made progress, this indictment comes before the battle could be won. Gunna’s legal team painted a picture of his charity work in the community and will continue to fight for him, hopefully, until they secure a victory.