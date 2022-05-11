Bossip Video

Gunna surrenders himself on RICO charges from the YSL Indictment.

Two days ago, when Fulton County authorities announced the 28-person indictment against Young Thug and his YSL associates, they raided Young Thug’s Atlanta home.

Young Thug was immediately arrested and taken into custody, while Gunna–who was also named in the indictment–remained free.

“As associates of the enterprise Young Slime Life, the defendants conspired to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity that includes murder, assault and other acts of violence,” the indictment alleges.

Gunna Turns Himself In

As previously reported Gunna is named in the case for violation of the RICO act, Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which basically amounts to being guilty by association or being around the alleged gang activity.

During yesterday’s press conference about the indictment, authorities revealed Gunna still was not in custody, but his representatives had been in contact. Last night around 2 a.m., Atlanta’s WSBTV confirmed that Gunna surrendered to Fulton County authorities.

Gunna is expected to have his first court appearance this morning and could request a bond.

Yesterday, Young Thug had his first appearance just to confirm who would be representing him in the case.

Atlanta DA Fani Willis revealed that this case has been building since 2012 until May of this year. She also said that some of the defendants will face life in prison if convicted.