Everybody loves Missy Elliott who received her flowers from Lil Wayne during his recent appearance on Fox Sports’ What’s Wright? With Nick Wright podcast.

In the clip, Wayne explains why the Portsmouth icon is #1 on his Top 5 Rappers List that includes Jay-Z, Goodie Mob, Biggie, and UGK.

“For me, it’s always going to be first, Missy Elliott,” he said. “She’s a huge influence of everything I’ve ever done.”

Missy responded graciously to the well-deserved praise from one of the most praised rappers of his era.

“Whenever @LilTunechi says my name in his interviews twitter don’t have enough space for me tosay my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him🙌🏾& as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE💜”

This comes just weeks after the 4-time Grammy-winner commemorated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’d come here 20-some years ago and just used to walk past all of these stars and just imagine,” she said during her acceptance speech. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened. I’m truly standing here.”

Ciara and Lizzo came out to help introduce the star placed outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

Elliott took to Instagram after the ceremony to post a picture of her with the star, telling anyone saying “it’s about time” that this was exactly how her big moment was meant to play out.