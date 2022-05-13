Bossip Video

Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers” has another exciting episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, the Black veterinarians who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital located 100 miles south of Atlanta, are continuing to give viewers an inside look into their work as animal doctors on “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.”

As previously reported the duo is on their third season of the show that combines humor, heart, and soul while highlighting them treating more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From adhering Tilapia scales to save an attacked dog, to assembling a splint on a rare South American bird, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” Exclusive Clip

On tomorrow’s episode premiering May 14 at 9/8c, the docs rush to save a fox’s leg after a brutal attack and help a black lab with a severe case of pyometra. Dr. Hodges comes face-to-face with an albino Chinese cobra. Plus a K-9 police dog has a case of the birds and the bees, and a little pig has a big hernia.

In an exclusive clip we also see Dr. Hodge treating an “itty bitty but extremely dangerous” African bush viper whose lethal bite has no known anti-venom.

“It’s small but it’s very deadly,” says Dr. Hodges. “Snake venom stops the heart, stops the brain, it’s really scary. One bite and you’re dead.”

Check out the doc taking extra precautions with his latest patient below.

CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS – “Hogs and Kisses” Premiers May 14 2022, at 9/8c on Nat Geo.