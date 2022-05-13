Bossip Video

Daniel Cameron, the man who decided that no one should be held accountable for killing Breonna Taylor, has decided that he wants to take his lack of talents to even higher levels of government. Earlier this week, the righteously maligned Attorney General announced via Twitter that he will be running to become the next governor of Kentucky. We’ll preemptively pray for the Black residents of the state just in case the assimilative a**hat actually wins.

Even only 48 hours into his bid to control the state, Cameron has already had his jaw tested by the Kentucky Democratic Party and the incumbent governor Andy Beshear. According to WLKY, Beshear and the party are accusing Cameron of ethics violations because as AG, he has launched numerous investigations into Beshear’s administration. It’s likely that Cameron has uncovered all types of fodder that could be used against his political opponent during the campaign. Even for a country as corrupt as Amerikkka, this appears to be a conflict of interest where the line has to be drawn.

Beshear spoke about the ethics complaint during his Team Kentucky update, saying that it’s “clear you can’t as attorney general investigate the governor and then run for governor.”

A lack of ethics, morals, or humanity seems right up Daniel Cameron’s alley. We hope he loses in a landslide.