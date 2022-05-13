BOSSIPSounds: Gorgeous And Gifted GoGo Morrow Drops Debut Single ‘In The Way’

Y’all remember Brownstone? The incredibly talented girl group from the ’90’s?

We’re extra excited because one of their classics “If You Love Me” just got flipped into part of the new debut single for this beautiful blue-haired Philly-born chanteuse named GoGo Morrow. The industry buzz behind GoGo has been super strong and after honing her chops touring as a backup singer for artists like Lady Gaga, Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir GoGo is finally releasing her first single via Harmony “H-Money” Samuels’ B.O.E. label and Universal Music Canada in partnership with Kenya Barris’ label venture, Khalabo Music/Interscope Records.

An effortless blend of GoGo’s sensually smooth vocals, confessional lyrics, and the luxurious vibe of Harmony “H-Money” Samuels’ production, “In The Way” brings an intimate and nostalgic RnB feel.

Here’s a sample of the lyrics:

“I could be getting treated right now, being with who I needed right now, happy with somebody else. But you in the way of my next one, and my next one might be my last one.”

“I’m so excited to introduce my debut single to the world,” GoGo Morrow said. “Writing this song helped me heal and I hope it does the same for anyone going through a similar situation.”

Haven’t we all been there? Stuck on “stupid” when we are perfectly aware we deserve better. It feels good to hear it coming from GoGo’s voice though.

Accompanying visuals for “In The Way,” directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui, are out now – watch below:

What did you think of the song and video?

Here’s a little more about GoGo:

GoGo began her solo journey after being discovered by her first manager via YouTube, which led to her being booked for her first hometown show. This was followed by her being booked on stages like the Made in America Festival, The Roots Picnic and as a headliner at the Red Bull Sound Select concert. She also had the opportunity to tour as a supporting act for Danity Kane and Marsha Ambrosius. GoGo made her mark in her hometown of Philadelphia with a sold-out concert at The Theater of Living Arts. Additional highlights include participating in the Monster Ball Concert Special with Lady Gaga on HBO and an appearance on the James Corden show with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

After years of dedication to her craft, and full support of her hometown, the next move was Los Angeles. Upon relocating to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter connected with B.O.E. Records CEO, founder and mega-producer, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Maroon 5, Ella Mai) and the two began to work together. GoGo eventually caught the attention of multi-media mogul Kenya Barris (creator of “Grown-ish”, “Black-ish”, #BlackAF) who then partnered with Samuels and his label B.O.E and signed her to his joint venture music label with Interscope Records, Khalabo Music.

Listen, she’s definitely already been surrounded by some of the most talented and powerful people in entertainment. She can sing and she’s got something to say – We can’t wait to hear more!