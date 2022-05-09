Bossip Video

On a recent podcast, Antonio Brown claimed there is “no racism” in America after saying the NFL was racist just three years prior.

Antonio Brown is in his full rapper bag releasing his album Paradigm last month. The album features Young Thug, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign and with the release of the project, he is out in the field promoting the album and stopping by various platforms.

Outside of music, there is still a lot to talk about from his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the status of his future in the NFL. AB went viral already for his comments on Colin Kaepernick, where he said that “he doesn’t feel sorry” for the “trash” ex-NFL star who “doesn’t want to play” but now, he is getting attention for his comments on racism.

While on the “We In Miami “podcast, AB decided to change directions on his 2019 comments about racism.

Antonio Brown Says Racism Doesn’t Exist

As previously reported, Brown claimed the NFL was racist and a white football player would never have been out of the league as long as he was. His tweet came after he was released by the New England Patriots after he faced a civil suit for sexual assault and harassment.

Fast forward to the present day and AB did a heel turn saying, “You don’t have to have self plenty, there is no racism, you can do what you want in America,” while speaking to the $100M he made playing football as proof.

“What n***a, nobody gon’ f** with us!” he added.

