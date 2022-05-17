Bossip Video

N’Credibly fertile father Nick Cannon is gearing up to release his new mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape and he’s given fans a sneak peek of the project’s smithereens themed cover.

In the photo, the America’s Got Talent alum can be seen sitting on a speaker shirtless as he hoists his ex-girlfriend Jessica White and her tender thighs in the air. On May 16, Nick took to Instagram to tease the aptly titled cover telling fans that he had “another special announcement coming soon.”

Naturally, people wondered if the father of eight was expecting another child, presumably with White, who he dated in 2015.

“I thought this was another pregnancy photoshoot,” wrote one Instagram user, while another person chimed in: “You don’t need to be doing anything else RAW….”

Cannon and the former Maybelline model were in an on and off-again relationship until 2020, but after the cover dropped, some folks wondered if the two were still seeing each other. It isn’t clear, but White told Hollywood Unlocked in January 2021 that she and the Power 106 radio host “were friends” and that they “had unconditional love for each other.”

“When you have a really close friendship with a person, you just know each other…He understood me and my craziness and I understood his and we just meshed,” she said before adding:

“We got along well. We were actually in a really good space before it ended.”

As for those pregnancy rumors, White actually addressed the chit chatter on one BOSSIP’s Instagram posts back in March when we wrote about the former pair arriving at a strip club together. She said the hearsay was absolutely false and that she’s NOT pregnant.

“Lol completely standing up!! And no I’m not pregnant,” the 37-year-old model commented to BOSSIP. “But I do have a fashion line coming out soon and you guys are gonna love it! Many blessings my loves!!!”

Hmmm, maybe they were working on the mixtape cover back then.

Nick Cannon Teases New Mixtape

During an interview with E! News in February, Cannon shared more about what fans can expect from his new mixtape when it drops on May 20.

“One thing about music that’s different from my show or when you hear me speak about [my life]—I’m turned on in those moments, I’m up here [gestures above], I’m on the highest frequency of trying to entertain,” the Wild ‘N Out creator said. “But music is darkness in the studio, I’m writing, I’m reflecting, I’m crying. I’m perfecting.”

Cannon continued:

“I’m being more open and vulnerable than I’ve ever been. So I think through this, people will actually get a chance to understand me more—because I know I’m difficult to understand, I know I’m unorthodox in many manners, I know I’m not ordinary or typical by any means.”

The star’s new project comes as he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Will you be listening to Nick Cannon’s new mixtape? Tell us down below!