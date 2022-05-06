Bossip Video

A former Wild N’ Out girl, who is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s eighth child, recently blew out 30 candles on her birthday cake while on a babymoon with the host.

Bre Tiesi celebrated her birthday Wednesday with Cannon at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie’s Baha Mar location.

PageSix reports that they arrived together at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, not only to celebrate the eatery but also to mark the impending arrival of their child.

Cannon, 41, played DJ for the evening as Tiesi enjoyed a Kong Sundae, made with 24 scoops of ice cream and topped with sparklers.”

On her Instastory Bre also shared footage from their trip including roses presumably gifted to her by her fertile turbanator who left a note that read, “Happy birthday! I love you!”

Bre Tiesi And Nick Cannon’s New Photoshoot

In addition to babymooning /celebrating a birthday, the two recently posed for yet another maternity shoot.

In the latest, a shirtless Cannon cradles Bre’s bump while she poses in a low-cut top. In her caption, Bre also calls him her “twin flame” while noting that she’s “thankful for him every day.”

“My Twin 🔥 Thankful for you everyday,” wrote Bre. “Can’t believe after all these years we are finally here. I hope my son is everything like his father. We Love you ❤️ @nickcannon”

Bre also shared another post, simply captioned “Motherhood.”

This new photoshoot comes after Bre gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop about her unconventional union with the 41-year-old actor and comedian.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” Tiesi explained, noting how she and Cannon have had “a long history” for “almost a decade.”

She also admitted that although she has dated other people in the past, something has always made her “come back” to Cannon.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Tiesi detailed of her relationship with the Nickelodean alum. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people…’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

What do YOU think about the latest Bre Tiesi/ Nick Cannon update? This mom-to-be’s clearly smitten, good for her.