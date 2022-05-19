When the first elimination went down, fans found out that it was Prince who wouldn’t be moving on. They were revealed to be actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson. With Jackson out of the competition, Ringmaster and Firefly were left to battle it out. Firefly gave a rendition of a Robin Thicke song, “Lost Without U,” while Ringmaster performed a very upbeat performance of “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry.

Firefly Revealed To Be THIS Celeb

Ultimately, Firefly was crowned the winner, clearly overwhelmed with emotion, telling Cannon, “It feels so good,” as she audibly choked up.