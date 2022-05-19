The Masked Singer has officially wrapped up Season 7, crowning another winner to join the likes of T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, and more.
Wednesday night’s finale was packed with five great performances, two elimination rounds, and three reveals all in the span of an hour.
First up was the Prince, who kicked things off with a performance of “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. Next was Firefly, with “Bad Girl” by Usher followed by Ringmaster closing out the first round with “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles.
When the first elimination went down, fans found out that it was Prince who wouldn’t be moving on. They were revealed to be actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson. With Jackson out of the competition, Ringmaster and Firefly were left to battle it out. Firefly gave a rendition of a Robin Thicke song, “Lost Without U,” while Ringmaster performed a very upbeat performance of “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry.
Firefly Revealed To Be THIS Celeb
Ultimately, Firefly was crowned the winner, clearly overwhelmed with emotion, telling Cannon, “It feels so good,” as she audibly choked up.
Before making the big reveal, the judges guessed who was under Firefly’s mask; Nicole Scherzinger guessed Monica and Ken Jeong went with Alicia Keys, both incorrect. It was Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke who got it right in the end, both suspecting R&B singer-songwriter, actress, and model Teyana Taylor.
Check out Taylor’s emotional reveal down below:
POPULAR STORIES
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.