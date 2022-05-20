Bossip Video

G Herbo–and the G is for girl dad.

Rapper G Herbo and rap legacy sweetheart Taina Williams, step-daughter of Brooklyn rapper Fabulous and biological daughter of “Love & Hip Hop'”s Emily B, have just announced via Instagram that the couple has welcomed a baby girl on May 17, 2022. This is the second child for the couple as their son, Essex William Wright was born on May 27, 2021.

Emmy Love Wright Is G Herbo And Taina Williams Second May Baby

This year the couple is back at it with another May baby blessing. Emmy Love Wright was born a healthy 7 pounds 5 oz. and 19. 5 inches long. In a trio of beautiful welcome photos, Taina and her hip-hop honey are posed at the bottom of their sprawling staircase with yellow, pink, and gold balloons cascading down the banister. Both baby boy Essex and the latest addition baby Emmy are pictured with their parents. New mommy Taina is glowing and Herbo and Essex are sporting matching smiles. Family Herbo looks happy, healthy, and full of love.

Rapper G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III shares an older son, Yosohn Wright, 4, with model and influencer Ari Fletcher, who is now dating rapper Money Bagg Yo. Ari and Herbert split in the fall of 2018 and he and Taina made it official on New Years’ Day 2019. Coparenting hasn’t always been seamless for the group but maybe baby Emmy will bring some much-needed positive energy to the trio.

So far no pictures of Emmy’s face have been posted, but we’ll be waiting patiently for the big reveal. Despite facing breakup rumors earlier this year, along with some serious baby mama drama, the couple seems to be happier than ever. While Herb did vow to hold off on another pregnancy next year to allow Taina to celebrate her next birthday without a bun in the oven, we wouldn’t be surprised if baby number three makes an entrance in 2023 anyway! Congratulations to the couple, we’ll be looking forward to more wonderfully curated family photos.