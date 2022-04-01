A Chicago rapper, his baby’s mother, and his fiancee had a whirlwind trade shade on Thursday that dominated social media.

Ari Fletcher, the ex-girlfriend/mother of rapper G Herbo’s child, called out Herbo’s pregnant fiancee Taina Williams in a series of posts accusing her of abusing her son, Yosohn, and leaving a scar on his face.

The special guest on this weeks episode is YOSOHNNNN 🥳💙 So fun and so funny. Dropping today on my YouTube channel @ 6pm. #DinnerWithTheDon

YouTube: therealkylesister pic.twitter.com/9MlKMrvZLK — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) March 31, 2022

The beef began Thursday when Fletcher shared videos of Yosohn throwing a tantrum because he overheard a joke about her having another baby. The child, 3, was seen pouting and hitting his mother over the alleged news while saying; “Yes you, yes you are, you’re having another baby and I should go and that makes me cry.”

Yosohn do not want his mother to have another baby 😭 pic.twitter.com/0vDmqzg6SM — 💤 (@Splashystackss) March 27, 2022

The clip apparently caused fans to wonder if the child was feeling “neglected” by his famous father who welcomed a son, Essex, with Taina Williams and is expecting a daughter with the influencer.

G Herbo Responds To Ari Fletcher’s Video

G Herbo blasted his baby’s mother over the video and alleged that she was “sick” for creating a false narrative.

“What the f*** type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings,” said the Chicago emcee. “I don’t get it. A mother’s relationship with a child and a father’s relationship with a child are two totally different relationships. I hope y’all find someone in life that will actually love y’all unconditionally!”

GHerbo reacts to Yosohn’s viral video of him saying he doesn’t want his mother to have anymore kids 👀 pic.twitter.com/1FhVMRd5jJ — 💤 (@Splashystackss) March 31, 2022

That opened the floodgates and the InstaModel responded with allegations that Herbo’s fiancee “did” something to the child resulting in a scar.

Ari Fletcher Makes Abuse Allegations Against Taina Williams

“How about to tell the truth for ONCE,” wrote Fletcher. “Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you wasn’t home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and s*** happened while you wasn’t home.”

“You sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying,” she added. “That’s why you haven’t seen your son foreal and that’s why he probably doesn’t want me to have no other kids because the way your other babymama treats him. When you finally came to where we live you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left.”

Herbo denied the allegations calling people who believed them “stupid” and then Taina Williams entered the chat.

