A Chicago rapper, his baby’s mother, and his fiancee had a whirlwind trade shade on Thursday that dominated social media.
Ari Fletcher, the ex-girlfriend/mother of rapper G Herbo’s child, called out Herbo’s pregnant fiancee Taina Williams in a series of posts accusing her of abusing her son, Yosohn, and leaving a scar on his face.
The beef began Thursday when Fletcher shared videos of Yosohn throwing a tantrum because he overheard a joke about her having another baby. The child, 3, was seen pouting and hitting his mother over the alleged news while saying; “Yes you, yes you are, you’re having another baby and I should go and that makes me cry.”
The clip apparently caused fans to wonder if the child was feeling “neglected” by his famous father who welcomed a son, Essex, with Taina Williams and is expecting a daughter with the influencer.
G Herbo Responds To Ari Fletcher’s Video
G Herbo blasted his baby’s mother over the video and alleged that she was “sick” for creating a false narrative.
“What the f*** type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings,” said the Chicago emcee. “I don’t get it. A mother’s relationship with a child and a father’s relationship with a child are two totally different relationships. I hope y’all find someone in life that will actually love y’all unconditionally!”
That opened the floodgates and the InstaModel responded with allegations that Herbo’s fiancee “did” something to the child resulting in a scar.
Ari Fletcher Makes Abuse Allegations Against Taina Williams
“How about to tell the truth for ONCE,” wrote Fletcher. “Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you wasn’t home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and s*** happened while you wasn’t home.”
“You sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying,” she added. “That’s why you haven’t seen your son foreal and that’s why he probably doesn’t want me to have no other kids because the way your other babymama treats him. When you finally came to where we live you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left.”
Herbo denied the allegations calling people who believed them “stupid” and then Taina Williams entered the chat.
Taina Williams Denies Ari Fletcher’s Abuse Allegations
Taina Williams defended herself against Fletcher’s allegations with a video of Yosohn laughing and playing while in her presence. She also said she hopes Fletcher finds “healing” and said she was “sickened” by the model’s behavior.
“I’ve allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past, but I will not let you create this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for,” Williams publicly wrote. “Anybody that knows me knows I would never lay a finger on him or any child. I have always had to hide my love for Yosohn out of respect for you & your wishes. When I met Herb I knew he was apart of the package. I signed up for this even with all the drama that came with it.”
“One thing you will not do is attack my character when it comes to being a parent & accuse me of child abuse,” she added. “You have continuously attacked me. As I sit here 8 months pregnant, emotionally drained.. it sickens me that you have this much hatred for me that you would portray me in this light. Regardless how you may feel about me…I love Yosohn. I pray that you find whatever healing you need.”
Ari Fletcher Releases “Receipts”
Ari Fletcher wasn’t finished with her rant. She then went live on Instagram to release “receipts” in the form of audio clips.
Shortly after Williams’ posted her response, Fletcher went live with purported receipts of her son calling the influencer “mean.”
“Why don’t you like Taina?” asks a woman in an audio clip.
“Because I don’t,” says the child.
“What did she do that makes you want to shoot her?” a woman is heard asking in the clip.
“She threw a pillow at me,” the child responds. “It hurt me.”
She also demanded that Williams remove Yosohn from her social media accounts—or ELSE.
Williams then promptly deleted the child from her page.
Fletcher concluded the big blowup with a tweet mocking Williams.
M E S SY!!!
What do YOU think Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams publicly clashing [again]?
