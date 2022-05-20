Bossip Video

Nipsey Hussle’s estate releases “The Marathon Cultivation Documentary” ahead of launching the Canoga Park dispensary.

Before Nipsey Hussle’s passing, he laid out a list of plans and endeavors he was actively working on to build upon his empire. The Marathon Brand is worldwide and the clothing includes prices you can spot in the wild almost every day.

One part of the brand that Nipsey always wanted was cultivation. That wish of his is finally coming true with his Cagona Park California-based dispensary. The Marathon Collective is set to open on June 18th and recently, the store held an exclusive screening to showcase a documentary showing Nipsey and his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom’s journey into building a legitimate cannabis business.

A dream comes true.

“This is something we always spoke about,” said Blacc Sam in a press release. “Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimately licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

The Marathon Cultivation documentary, featuring a guided tour by Nipsey himself, is now available to everyone. The documentary also features a look into the Marathon OG strain, which should be able to find at your local dispensary, even if you aren’t from Los Angeles.