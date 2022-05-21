Bossip Video

We love you, Jay!

Few people bring joy to millions of people like social media star turned Grammy-winning producer Jay Versace, but he announced some tragic news this week. All HipHop reports the 24-year-old’s mother Nikesha “Dolly” Gunter passed away on Wednesday. Jay shared the heartbreaking news with fans in a post on Twitter.

“This has truly been one of the saddest times of my life, I don’t wish this pain on anyone. Please help me send my momma off smoothly, anything helps,” Jay posted a with a link to a GoFundMe for Dolly’s funeral costs.

Dolly is remembered “for her love for baking, throwing parties, and passion for music. She had a bright smile and charming personality that made her loved by many. She will be dearly missed until the day her family is reunited with her.”

While the Vine veteran made us laugh year after year, he quietly supported his mom through a long and costly illness. Jay and the family “exhausted their financial resources while supporting Dolly’s ongoing medical battles, which created housing and financial issues.” In addition to supporting his family through hardship, Jay will also take care of his younger brother.

“This GoFundMe will support Jay and his family with funeral costs for Dolly, living costs for him and his little brother as they prepare for their mother’s funeral, and finding a new living space. All funds raised will go directly to Jay to support with funeral costs and associated expenses.”

Fans rallied for Jay and passed the $30,000 fundraising goal in less than a day, including $3,000 from Kehlani. Check out his supporters showing love.

Fans also criticized the platforms that profited from Jay’s viral videos and millions of followers. We’ve seen lackluster White influencers become rich and famous for imitating their talented Black peers. However, trailblazing originators like Jay rarely get the same lucrative deals and industry support.

Hopefully, these celebrities, industry insiders, and social media platforms stepped up behind the scenes. Our condolences go out to Jay, the Gunter family, and Dolly’s loved ones. If Jay Versace ever made you laugh, consider donating to the fundraiser here.