Doja Cat’s raved-about Coachella performance might be one of the last times we see the singer perform live for quite a while.

On Friday, May 20, the “Best Friend” singer took to her Instagram Story to reveal she would no longer be opening for The Weeknd on his stadium tour this summer. She also canceled all of her forthcoming festival dates, all due to the healing process she’s about to embark on following a surprise tonsil surgery.

“Hi guys,” she wrote on her IG Story. “I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That menas I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.” Doja continued, “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

On top of her absence at the Weeknd’s tour, which runs from July until September, the singer was also scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 21, at the Hangout Festival in Alabama, plus, Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. next month.

This unfortunate news comes shortly after Doja Cat hinted that “bad news” might be on the horizon while informing fans about her tonsil issues earlier this week.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she wrote on Twitter. “I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f***ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

She continued, “I was taking f***in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

Get well soon, Doja!