Despite the drama surrounding Will Smith at the moment, Sony Chairman Tom Rothman reveals Bad Boys 4 is moving ahead as scheduled.

After Will Smith’s Oscars slap, his world has been flipped upside down.

In an attempt to get Chris Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth, Smith ended up with the entire world having his and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s name in their mouth over and over again. In the aftermath, Will was suspended from The Academy for 10 years and allegedly had most of his projects put on hold. Honestly, the slap seemed to have more consequences than most debauchery that happens in Hollywood.

Now that the heat has (mostly) settled down, according to Deadline, Sony chairman Tom Rothman is declaring one project isn’t on hold.

“No. That was inaccurate,” Rothman told Deadline. “That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving.”

The show must go on

Even with the drama, the show has to continue and the Bad Boys franchise is too good to stall. People will show up to theaters and open apps to stream it, so why not move forward? Plus, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together are undefeated.