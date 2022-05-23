Bossip Video

Isaiah Lee opens up about why he attacked Dave Chapelle at the Hollywood Bowl and says his LGBT jokes were triggering.

Earlier this month, comedian Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl when he was hit with a WWE move by Isaiah Lee. The aftermath of the ordeal left Lee badly beaten, viral online, and in jail. Chappelle went on to finish his show and release statements alongside Netflix to vaguely address the altercation, but Lee’s side of the story has been the only thing that’s missing in the aftermath.

To be honest, we all want to know what was running through his head to pull such a stunt. Lee is finally opening up about the situation while in a Los Angeles correctional facility in an exclusive interview with the NY Post .

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” he said. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee went on to say he was “triggered” by the LGBT jokes, which caused his reaction. The interview revealed the replica gun found on Lee that conceals a knife was not on him during the attack. Lee says Dave Chappelle’s response to his attack was, “Now your story will die with you, son” while security spat on him and twisted him up.

Isaiah Lee Facing Attempted Murder Charge

On top of facing four misdemeanor charges for his attack on Chappelle, now, he is also charged with attempted murder from an altercation last year. In December, Lee was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident involving his roommate, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney. On top of being arrested for the Chappelle attack, going viral helped solve the December case, which is a felony.