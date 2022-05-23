Bossip Video

Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way!

We’ll always love Big Poppa who was celebrated with a star-studded 50th birthday celebration hosted by Lil Kim this past weekend.

Presented by Lexus and Pepsi, the 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala brought out Sway, Havoc, Fat Joe, Lil’ Cease, Junior M.A.F.I.A., CJ Wallace, T’yanna Wallace, Smif-N-Wessun, Tek and Steele, Jeen-Yuhs filmmaker Coodie, Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew, Kimbella, and more for a glamorous evening at Guastavino’s in NYC.

Featuring performances of Biggie’s iconic hits, the epic affair (powered by Culture Creative–the Black-owned Emmy Award-winning agency established to connect brands with emerging cultural marketing power players through innovative and authentic storytelling) was a fitting celebration of the legendary MC widely considered the greatest rapper of all-time.

Peep all of the selects below:

B.I.G.’s untouchable prowess continues to reverberate through Hip-Hop while inspiring generations of artists to be the best version of themselves.

Last year, Netflix released the buzzy ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’ Documentary that delves into the beloved rapper’s journey to becoming one of the most influential rappers of all time.

Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ is an intimate portrait of the Brooklyn rapper whose rise to fame and tragic death has been the subject of rap lore for more than twenty years.

Directed by Emmett Malloy, this documentary features rare footage filmed by Biggie’s best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew.