Ladies Love Dave East

Dave East Celebrates ‘HDIGH’ Release At Private Listening Event In NYC

Drawls dissolver Dave East is back with a buzzy new project (‘How Did I Get Here?’) that he celebrated at a private listening party in NYC with acclaimed filmmaker Coodie, Maino, J. Ivy, and more.

The star-studded tape (produced entirely by Mike & Keys) features Method Man (who he portrayed on the ‘Wu-Tang: American Saga’ series), Benny The Butcher, Trae Tha Truth, Kalan.FrFr, Steven Young, ONLYIFWEVIBE, Anthony Hamilton, and Musiq Soulchild.

“I saw it as an opportunity for someone like myself when I first got into it ’cause there weren’t a lot of people giving you a chance to show that you can do it,” said Method Man about Dave East portraying him. “So when I seen Dave’s name in the pot I was like, ‘yeah he’s just like me. He wants to be an actor, f*ck it, give him a shot.’ The question has no validity as far as I go.”

‘HDIGH’ is the East Harlem rapper’s first project since he linked up with Harry Fraud in 2021 for their ‘Hoffa’ collab which featured guest appearances from G Herbo, Jim Jones, French Montana, Cruch Calhoun, Kiing Shooter, Currensy, and more.

In support of the 9-track tape, East dropped Reel Goats-directed visuals for his single “Bet It” (in collaboration with Draft Kings) that doesn’t actually appear on the project (for reasons unknown).

This came after the 2016 XXL Freshman collabed with Mary J. Blige on her single “Rent Money” and appeared alongside the legendary songstress in her casino-themed video.

When asked why she linked up with Dave, she showered the panty-melting rapper with love.