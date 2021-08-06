OK, Kimbella!

Former reality star and honorary Dipset member Kimbella has stuck beside her husband Juelz Santana through thick, thin, lost teeth and a Godly thunder-bolting by Jadakiss who single-handedly won the lopsided Verzuz at Madison Square Garden.

The buxom baddie looked GOODT while sitting ringside and supporting her Dipset honeydip months after showing off the results of her complete mommy makeover in Colombia.

Her much-tweeted about appearance came on Jadakiss’s legendary night where he left Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey discombobulated and defeated.

In a series of devastating death blows, Jada exuded God-level gusto on timeless NY classics like “F*** You” that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

According to Wallito who was on the scene, it was all bad for the Dips.

“From my seat which was a hell of a view I could see the crowd’s reaction to Dipset songs and it seemed as though after the first hook on each one their songs the crowd lost their excitement. Neither Cam nor Jones or Juelz had the ability to move the crowd. In all honesty it couldn’t have gone worse for the Dips… yes it could, I’m lying. I thought of this scenario where Juelz Santana was performing the “The whistle song” without his teeth. That would have been the only thing that made things worse. Not a memorable moment for the Dipset all night, unfortunately, and The LOX didn’t make it any better; It was like watching a dude get beat unconscious and then p*ssed on in a back alley. Jada, Sheek and Styles were in rare form putting New York on their back as the true legendary champions of the street in New York from the 90’s and beyond and I was honored to be in the presence of hip hop greatness… even in my f*cking pink pants.”

