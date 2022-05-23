Bossip Video

Proud mama Amara La Negra is sharing the first photos of her double baby blessings and her little girls are BEAUTIFUL.

The afro-Latina #LHHMIA star posted photos of her daughters captioned, “I Present to the World My Daughters, Aquí les Presento a Mis Hijas.”

She also tagged the girls’ @LasRoyalTwins Instagram page and hashtagged their names; Sumajestad Royalty De Los Santos and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos.

In English, Su Majestad translates to “your majesty” and Su Alteza translates to “your royal highness.”

Amara followed up with an additional of her precious progeny “sipping” Starbucks in matching robes alongside some designer gear. Amara also asked fans if the babies look more like her or their father, Allan Mueses.

Mueses is Amara’s on-again-off-again boyfriend who was profiled alongside her on “Love & Hip Hop Miami.” The singer previously confirmed that she will be raising her girls independently as a single mother.

Speaking of Allan, the proud papa also posted a reel of the baby girls and said that he’s “in love” with his daughters.

“✔️Blessed✔️Happy✔️In love with my beautiful 👯‍♂️ twins. ❤️💜💗 Papi welcome you 👧🏻 girls 👧🏻,” wrote Muses.

Amara La Negra And Allan Muses’ Twins Were In The NICU

The photo reveal of the baby girls comes after Amara shared that they were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after she gave birth via C-Section.

“One of the toughest moments for me has been Giving birth Without being able to hold my babies, healing from my C-section and Having to go to the NICU everyday knowing I’ll go home without taking my girls with me even tho I know they will be Fine,” the Dominican star previously wrote alongside a video of herself exiting a wheelchair to see her twins behind glass. “I hate having to leave them but thank God they are Healthy and Beautiful. I’ll be Honest I didn’t understand what a serious operation a C-Section is all The layers and the sacrifice your body goes thru to bring life to this world! but thank god I had an Amazing Doctor and The Hospital Treated me Amazingly and I’m so grateful for That.”

We’re glad to see that the babies are healthy and at home.

What do YOU think about Amara revealing her double baby blessings?