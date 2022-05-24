Bossip Video

Corporate entities have been botching, bungling, fumbling race relations for years now. Nearly every time that we arrive at a cultural moment meant to celebrate African-Americans, some billion-dollar business out-kicks its coverage and embarrasses themselves for clout and clicks all in the name of allyship.

Walmart Virally Roasted Over Wildly Offensive Juneteenth Ice Cream

It’s not even June yet and Walmart has already entered the chat in a nonsensical and thirsty attempt to drum up some good will among its Black customers. Yesterday, Twitter was rife with “WTFs?” and “I-know-they-didn’ts” when the timeline became aware of a new “flavor” of ice cream called Juneteenth. What does Juneteenth taste like? Freedom? Equality? Perhaps police abolishment? Blackness? One can only guess!

Who asked for this?!? We’re pretty sure that the answer is absolutely nobody!

While we’re perfectly fine with laying this burden at the feet of white executives, we have to at least acknowledge the depressing fact that maybe someone Black also co-signed this tone deaf confection. What type of Black person would think this was a good idea, you ask? Well…

We won’t belabor the point but if you want a few immensely satisfying belly laughs, then we highly suggest you peruse the quote retweets in that last tweet at your leisure. You’re welcome in advance.

“It’s the freedom for me” on a drink cozy just made us vomit in our mouths a lil’.

According to Newsweek, Walmart has apologized and vowed to remove the ice KKKream from the shelves. Inexplicably, the company released a statement to Fox News which is undoubtedly the racist cable news champion of the world.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in a statement to Fox. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Sure, Jan. Sure.