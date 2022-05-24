Travis Scott receives another performance-related lawsuit, this time, for allegedly causing a stampede during Rolling Loud Miami performance in 2019.

Travis Scott is finally coming out of hiding after taking time to reflect on his deadly Astroworld Festival from 2021. The aftermath of the festival has put all of Travis and his past performances under a microscope with people looking down on the performer for the same thing he was praised for prior.

According to Rolling Stone, the Houston rapper is now facing another lawsuit for a different performance in 2019. The lawsuit alleges Travis caused a stampede during his Rolling Loud Miami performance in that year.

“Despite the fact that Travis Scott was aware of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting, and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers,” the documents read.

“This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis. As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance… This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect.”

Filing three years after the fact, Travis’ legal team is not buying the allegations.

Travis and his legal team already have over 400 lawsuits on their hands and claim this has no merit and is just a cash grab.

This case will be an uphill battle, especially with reports of a false shooting, but Travis’ legal team seems confident in their chances of beating this new case.