Travis Scott returns to music on the new Southside and Future track “Hold That Heat”.

Travis Scott is finally blessing fans with new music after months of hiatus due to his Astroworld lawsuit. So far the only music-related sighting has come in the form of one random pre-Oscar party performance. Last weekend ahead of Coachella he debuted new billboards hyping his upcoming project Utopia so it is safe to say the return is underway.

His latest verse comes on a new track from producer Southside, one of Travis’ longest-running collaborators and the track also features Future.

Travis raps about taking “Six months down out in Cabo”, confirming rumors that’s where he has been hiding out recording his upcoming project which many expect to arrive at some point this year.

Travis, Future, and Southside also dropped the video for the record “Hold That Heat” in which Travis is seen welding an alligator like it’s a new lavish purchase. Future joins Travis in the video to put on in the air. The song reminds us just how long all three collectively have held down their roles in Hip-Hop and is a perfect summer playlist addition.

You can watch the video in its entirety below.