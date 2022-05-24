Bossip Video

Doja Cat is gracing the cover of ELLE’s 2022 Women in Music issue and serving up chic looks while speaking on wanting to “take a break” and do regular things like “wear slides” and “go to the Farmer’s market.”

Inside the publication that hits newsstands on June 7, Doja’s donning a bright red coat courtesy of designer Duran Lantik and a trendy bowl cut with bangs. Stylist Patti Wilson was the mastermind behind the star’s ensemble.

She’s also opening up about her meteoric rise to fame, the pressures of social media, and the secret weapon she uses to stay authentically true to herself and her craft.

“There’s no formula to win, but I think there’s a formula to lose. If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid—they’re going to pick up on that real quick,” the 26-year-old told ELLE’s Marjon Carlos. “You just have to believe in yourself. It really sounds like some sh*t out of The SpongeBob Movie, but it’s true.”

On Winning Her First Grammy

The Los Angeles native skyrocketed to stardom following the release of her 2021 album Planet Her. The project yielded hit songs like “Woman,” “Need To Know” and “Get into It,” which charted within the top 15 of both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. This year, the star won a Grammy for “Best Pop Duo” alongside SZA for her viral smash “Kiss Me More.”

“That was insane to me. When they told me how many, I was like, ‘No, no way.’ … That was actually the first show that I cried after,” the songwriter revealed. “I definitely felt the emotions. I was so happy to be doing it… I like to downplay a lot of s**t…but it’s a big deal.”

After having a successful year, it might be time to slow down soon, according to the star who was photographed by Adrienne Raquel.

Doja Cat wants to slow down after her next album

On May 20, the hitmaker announced that she would have to cancel her summer festival appearances and upcoming tour due to an intense tonsil surgery, but it seems like she’s looking forward to some much-needed rest.

“I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f**k out for a second. I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market,” Doja told Elle. “I don’t give a s**t about vegetables, but how fun! And I want a dog, too. It’s f**ked up that I don’t have a dog. It’s not fair. I want to take care of a dog. I want to raise it and run around in the grass and touch it,” she added.

This comes after Doja already said she was quitting music. Looks like she’s serious about at the very least taking time off.

More highlights from Doja Cat’s cover story

Check out a few more highlights from the star’s cover story below where she talks about her ability to shapeshift in between genres and why she loves stirring the pot on social media.

On how she shape-shifts in musical genres—from hip-hop, Afrobeats, and frothy, high-femme pop to heartstring-pulling ballads – and being a role model in the music industry: “I play with genres that I’m not really used to, and I’m inspired by things that are new to me. That’s the game of it all… It means a lot to me in the sense that I didn’t have that either. And if nobody could be that girl for me, then I might as well be that girl for someone else.”

On her social media presence: “I put a lot of things out there about myself. I’m just constantly on live. Sometimes I look at myself and I’m like, Well, if you could just f**king turn off your phone for, like, five minutes….” But she thrives on direct contact with her fans. “When I’m getting creative in any way, I like to see what people think of it. I’ll be like, ‘Should I do this hat or that hat?’ Or ‘We’re going to do a ’90s- inspired makeup thing today.’ Or ‘My wig is falling off the front of my face. Do you want to watch me reapply it?’” It’s reminiscent of her Periscope days as a teen, where Doja would spend upwards of 10 hours at a time making beats. “Now I just go online and scream at people, and that’s kind of a fun hobby for me.”

On her takeaways from various social media controversies: “I just turn off my phone. I delete things and re-open them when I’m ready. That’s kind of how that works for me.”

On her next album which will be predominantly rap: “I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up. I have been getting songs and things sent to me… Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

On how it is an exciting era for young female rappers, many of whom Doja has already collaborated with, including City Girls, Rico Nasty, and Saweetie: “There’s an explosion of amazing female rap talent out there right now. It’s so cool to see that because we didn’t have that when we were younger.”

On wanting to act and also try comedy—specifically on Ziwe Fumudoh’s show: “I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me. My one hidden passion is stand-up. I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.” In the meantime, she’d like to showcase her comedy chops by going on Ziwe Fumudoh’s no-holds-barred Showtime variety show. “Ziwe is so f**king funny and she’s so smart and I love her so much,” Doja says. “She usually likes to bait people into sh*t, and it just would be funny to see her bait me.”

In addition to being on the cover of ELLE, Doja also played a game of Thirst Trap a.k.a. Truth or Drink with the publication. Spilling all the tea, Doja discussed the song she regrets releasing most, the three public figures not allowed on #PlanetHer, and addressed a mysterious “attractive” person from her Instagram Livestream.

You can read the full story here.