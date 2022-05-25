Marriage Boot Camp: Gangsta Boo Goes Off Over Drug Questions

Drugs are bad m’kay!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.’ This season, four hip hop couples, including K. Michelle (and boyfriend Kastan), Gangsta Boo (and boyfriend Emmet), A1 and Lyrica and Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Can the relationships survive when secrets are exposed? This week we’ve got another sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

White Powder Found In Gangsta Boo And Emmet’s Room

This week’s clip features Dr. Ish talking to Gangsta Boo and Emmet about a “white powder” found under a lamp in their room – and whether substance abuse has been an issue for them in the past. As you can probably imagine, the line of questioning does not sit well with Gangsta Boo.

What do you think the white powder was that was found in Gangsta Boo and Emmet’s room? What would you have told Dr. Ish if you were them? Also, do you think that it was out of line for the show to air this information? Would you be upset if you were Gangsta Boo or Emmet? Even more upset if you REALLY didn’t know anything about what was found?

What To Expect From 5/26 Episode Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tensions mount as the couples take a lie detector test. Things get real when Toler reveals that half of the group was deceptive. A night out brings temptation, but Mariahlynn reaches a breaking point.

Wow that’s wild there was so much deception. What kind of lies do you think people were telling? Guess we’ll have to tune in and find out.

A new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition​’ airs Thursday, May 26 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?