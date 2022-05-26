Brandy is not letting her beef with Jack Harlow die, letting him know who’s boss by dropping her own freestyle to his hit song, “First Class.”

The freestyle got its debut on Wednesday, airing on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. Once it dropped on the radio show, it quickly began making its way around Twitter.

Of course, fans were quick to analyze the lyrics of Brandy’s freestyle, suggesting that Brandy threw some shots at Harlow during her verse.

“That don’t mean jack in the streets/ Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats/ Queen’s canceled, but you can never cancel a queen,” she raps on the song.

Since so many people were already on Brandy’s side in this beef, it should come as no surprise that the major consensus was the same for the freestyle. Plus, a lot of people pointed out how unpredictable the music industry is nowadays, highlighting just how random a beef Brandy versus Jack Harlow is.

This whole back-and-forth started earlier this month, when Jack Harlow revealed that he had no idea Brandy and Ray J were siblings during an interview with Hot 97. Not only that, he went on to ask, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” which many fans interpreted as a jab at the iconic R&B singer.

For now, Jack hasn’t acknowledged Brandy’s freestyle, but he previously posted a clip of her Kanye West collaboration “Bring Me Down,” seemingly proving he is familiar with her work. Now, it seems like he’s trying to put the whole thing behind him, while the same clearly can’t be said for Brandy.