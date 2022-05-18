Bossip Video

Jack Harlow isn’t letting the slander against him last much longer, firing back at claims he didn’t do his research on the rap game before inserting himself into it.

The Come Home The Kids Miss You rapper caught a lot of flack recently after an interview with Hot 97, where he admitted he had no idea Brandy and Ray J were siblings. With a lot of folks already not feeling Harlow’s insertion into the industry, him not doing his homework rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

One party who really wasn’t feeling it was Brandy herself, who responded to the online backlash by replying to a viral tweet of the interview clip.

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep,” she wrote.

When one fan criticized Brandy for replying to the clip so long after its release, claiming the backlash was over, the singer set the record straight, writing, “I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago.”

Obviously, Brandy’s twitter replies were all in good fun, letting the youngin’ know she’s not to be played with. Still, in the aftermath of the Hot 97-ignited ignorant white boy beef, Harlow felt the need to reply to everyone that had something to say about his obliviousness.

Jack took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of Brandy and Ray J, using the singer’s own lyrics to his advantage. From her 2005 Kanye West collaboration “Bring Me Down,” Harlow used Brandy’s own voice singing, “I always knew that one day they’d try to bring me down” against her.