Kim Kardashian is issuing what she thinks to be a long-overdue apology to her family for the way her estranged husband treated them all during their marriage.

On this week’s new episode of The Kardashians, viewers got to see what happened when Kim Kardashian found out that Kanye West may be putting out a new song about her amid their divorce.

“Well, very classy,” Kim said as she read a text message on her mother Kris Jenner’s phone, sharing with her family, “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song.”

Her sister, Kendall Jenner, asked what that means, to which Kim replied, “That means he’s talking mad s**t about me and probably saying, whatever.”

In response, sister Khloé Kardashian said: “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back, just take it on the chin.”

“You’re the mother of his kids and have done nothing but be great to him,” Kris assured her daughter. “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because, one day, your kids are going to read all of it, and see all of it, and that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the SKIMS founder hinted at some drama between Kanye and the rest of her family, saying, “I will never stop. I think that I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me, you know, or how he’s always treated you guys.”

While it’s not exactly clear what family rift she’s talking about, many fans assume Kim is referring to Kanye’s public comments and Twitter rants about her mother and sister. But when it comes to Ye’s supposed disrespect to her family, Kim admits she’s never had a chance to apologize for how it affected them.