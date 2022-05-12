Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is opening up more and more about her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul continued to show fans more of her life as a newly-single woman. While she was still, legally, married to Kanye at the time–and the divorce still isn’t finalized–she talked a lot on the episode about finding herself after being part of collectives for so long.

During the show, Kim ensured her sisters that she asks Kanye to sign the divorce papers “all the time,” but says the rapper doesn’t “want a divorce,” which has led to quite the bump in the road. On top of that, she also called out the double standard that exists when she talks about the split versus him mentioning it in his music.

“If I do something on a reality show, it’s like, ‘How dare she talk about it,'” she said to the camera in a confessional. “And then he can do a song, but that’s so creative and expressive. It always like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways, and one is respected and one is not.”

Still, despite all of the pushback, Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian that she’s “very sure now” about the divorce.

“I knew it had to be done when I filed,” she admitted. “Because I just knew it wasn’t the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good.”