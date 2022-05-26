Bossip Video

The ladies of MadameNoire’s “Listen To Black Women” series are once again having in-depth conversations about hard-hitting topics relevant to melanin magic makers.

Hosts Jessie Woo, Tiffany Nicole Ervin, and Taryn Finley are joined by “Self Care In Real Life” author Ty Alexander to discuss the importance of self care and restoring beauty from the inside.

“What changes have you made to your life in the name of self care?” asks Woo.

The ladies have various answers and Ty shares that her self care tool is journaling.

“Thoughts, feelings, emotions … they all need a place to live outside of your brain,” shares Alexander. “Plus, looking back on your journal helps you remember what you’ve already survived, Finley reminds the group.”

Woo reads a quote from author Oludara Adeeyo that states, “Self-care is a necessity, not a luxury.”

Check out an official episode description below.

Self care in today’s world takes a little more intention than a trip to the gym, and retail therapy. This week, the ladies of Listen to Black Women dig deeper with best selling author, podcaster, DJ & wellness blogger Ty Alexander to embrace the journey of self care and share why protecting our mental and emotional health is just important as the physical.

Watch the full conversation above and tune into “Listen To Black Women” every Thursday on YouTube. Stay tuned for new episodes!