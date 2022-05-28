Bossip Video

With every day that goes by, we learn more and more…interesting…information about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney talked to viewers about her and her now-husband’s attempt to have a child together as they merge their families and continue to raise their kids from previous relationships. During the couple’s visit to Ayurvedic guru Martha Soffer, Kardashian spoke about different factors like her thyroid levels, which is when she revealed the unconventional advice given to her by a fertility doctor.

“I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high,” Kourtney said about her thyroid, going on to relay what her fertility doctor suggested as a remedy. “But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] cum, like, four times a week.”

Unsurprisingly, Barker seems to be a fan of that advice, chiming in to say, “I love this doctor.”

While this is already way too much information from the PDA-happy couple, they did imply that they haven’t actually taken the doctor on that advice. But, knowing them, we’ll probably know if they ever do give it a try.

The rest of the episode sees Kourtney do…well, the exact opposite of drinking Travis’ semen.

The pair went on a “Panchakarma cleanse,” which the reality star said will help “get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs.” Unfortunately for them, that meant no sex (or self-pleasure) for the duration of the cleanse, making the fertility doctor’s advice obsolete–at least for the time being.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara before taking the whole family to Italy for a larger celebration. Now, they’re more than ready to continue trying for a new addition to the family.