Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially man and wife.

Following a “practice” ceremony in Las Vegas last month and a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara last week, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer got married in an outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy on Sunday, May 22.

According to reports from E! News, Kardashian and Barker said “I do” on a red carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, which includes her children–Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7–and Travis’ kids–Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. While Kourtney co-parents with ex Scott Disick and Travis shares his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, neither of the exes were invited to the wedding.

Related Stories Are We Surprised? Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly Got Hitched In Las Vegas After The GRAMMYs

Born-Wealthy White Billionaire Tells Poor Women To ‘Get Your F****** A** Up And Work,’ Gets Dragged Back To Her Beverly Hills Bassinet Shortly after the pair said “I do,” Kardashian took to Instagram to share some photos from their wedding ceremony, captioning the stills, “happily ever after.” In the photos, we get to see the couple’s first kiss as man and wife, Kourtney’s extravagant veil, and her mom Kris Jenner–who walked her down the aisle–standing by as the couple say their vows. She went on to post another set of photos captioned, “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker,” where Kourtney showed off the front of her very untraditional wedding dress. As she stood, smiling, with two glasses in her hand, Travis popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate their nuptials.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating in late 2020 following a long friendship, having lived in the same neighborhood for years. A year later, on the anniversary of their first date, Barker proposed in October 2021.

Congrats to the happy couple!